Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Alleged Political Bias In Functioning |

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court made strong observations against the Uttar Pradesh Police during a recent hearing, expressing concern over what it described as a growing tendency to prioritize the interests of “political masters” over constitutional duties.

While hearing a matter related to police action, the court questioned the conduct of officials and remarked that, in some cases, it appeared as though pleasing political authorities had become more important than adhering to the Constitution and the rule of law. The observations came as the bench examined allegations concerning the manner in which police powers had been exercised.

The court stressed that law enforcement agencies are expected to function independently, fairly, and strictly within the framework of the Constitution. Judges observed that the police are entrusted with protecting citizens’ rights and maintaining public confidence in the justice system, responsibilities that cannot be compromised by external pressures.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the facts presented before it, the bench noted that the rule of law forms the foundation of a democratic society and that every public servant, including police personnel, is bound by constitutional principles. The court emphasized that accountability and transparency are essential to ensuring public trust in law enforcement institutions.

Legal observers said the remarks reflect the judiciary’s continued focus on safeguarding civil liberties and reinforcing institutional independence. The comments have also reignited debate over police reforms, administrative accountability, and the relationship between political leadership and law enforcement agencies.

The observations have drawn widespread attention in legal and political circles, with many viewing them as a reminder of the importance of constitutional governance. While the court’s remarks were made in the context of a specific case, they have sparked broader discussions about policing standards and the need to ensure that official actions remain guided by law rather than political considerations.

The matter is expected to be taken up further as the court continues its examination of the case.