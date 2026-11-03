Akhilesh Yadav Says He Will Not Contest 2027 UP Assembly Polls, To Focus On Party Campaign | PTI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he will not contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and will instead focus on fielding other party leaders in the electoral battle.

Explaining his decision, Akhilesh said he believed in auspicious and inauspicious timings and would follow the political course that had proved auspicious for him in the past.

Referring to the previous Assembly elections, he said that although he had won his constituency, the Samajwadi Party could not secure the required majority of 202 MLAs to form the government.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has announced he will not contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, choosing instead to lead the party’s campaign and field other candidates. Citing auspicious political timing, he recalled becoming Chief Minister in 2012 while serving as a Lok Sabha MP. His decision follows an electoral challenge involving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Akhilesh To Focus On Party Candidates

This time, he has decided against contesting himself and will concentrate on ensuring that other party leaders enter the electoral fray.

Akhilesh also referred to 2012, when he became the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while serving as a Lok Sabha MP. He described that political arrangement as auspicious for him and indicated that he would follow a similar course in 2027.

Ayodhya Challenge Between Political Rivals

Incidentally, he had earlier asked Yogi Adityanath to contest from Ayodhya, and an SP candidate would defeat him. Picking up the gauntlet, Yogi challenged him to file papers from Ayodhya, and he too would file papers.

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Campaign Leadership Without Electoral Contest

After this announcement, it seems he intends to lead the Samajwadi Party's campaign and oversee its electoral strategy without entering the contest as a candidate himself.