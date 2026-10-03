Air Force Valor To Soar Across The Skies Of Kashi: Air show At Namo Ghat From October 24 To 26 |

Lucknow: The sacred city of Kashi, abode of Devadhidev Mahadev, is set to witness the valor, courage, and prowess of the Indian Air Force. When the skies over Kashi, situated along the uninterrupted flow of Ganga, reverberate with the roar of Indian Air Force aircraft, the spectacle will present a unique confluence of the country's strategic prowess and Kashi's eternal cultural heritage.

CM Yogi conducted a high-level review meeting on Saturday of preparations for the grand air show proposed at Namo Ghat in Varanasi from October 24 to 26. PM Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to attend the proposed main event on October 25.

During the review meeting, Indian Air Force officials and senior officials from the Varanasi district administration and police administration made a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister on preparations for the air show and the comprehensive action plan.

The officials briefed him on arrangements for spectator galleries, the grandstand, designated areas for distinguished and special guests, the media arena, entry and exit routes, security checking centers, and other venue arrangements. CM was also apprised of action plan for systematic management by dividing different areas into zones and sectors, keeping in view the anticipated crowd at Namo Ghat and areas along the Ganga.

CM Yogi said, "There is considerable enthusiasm among the general public about this air show as well and a large number of people may arrive to watch IAF's display. Keeping this in view, arrangements for crowd management, smooth traffic movement, parking and zone-wise site identification should be ensured in advance. The routes for movement of spectators should be clear and convenient and adequate arrangements for drinking water, first aid, sanitation and security should be available in every area." He directed that trained police personnel be deployed and that magistrates be systematically deployed for each sector.

CM said, "During the event, a large number of people are also likely to reach the major ghats of Kashi and surrounding areas along with Namo Ghat. In such a situation, crowd management at ghats, traffic operations, parking, and movement through water and land routes should be handled under an integrated action plan. Keeping possible situations in mind, security and emergency arrangements should also be rehearsed in advance, so that, if required, all concerned teams can take immediate coordinated action."

Chief Minister directed that better coordination be ensured among the District Magistrates of all districts in the Varanasi division. He said, "Keeping in view the movement of people arriving from neighboring districts during the air show, necessary human resources and other arrangements should be properly coordinated. Indian Air Force, district administration, police administration and all concerned departments should complete the preparations within the stipulated timeframe through mutual coordination, so that devotees, tourists and the general public visiting Kashi are provided a safe and convenient environment."