AI Can Speed Up Crime Investigations But Cannot Replace Human Experts, Lucknow Forensic Conference Told

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Lucknow, October 23: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can speed up and expand evidence analysis in forensic science and criminal investigations. Still, it does not change the nature of evidence or the standards governing its legal admissibility. AI helps organize information, compare data obtained from different sources, and identify hidden patterns and relationships. However, before considering any finding reliable, investigators must examine the authenticity, integrity, and reliability of the original evidence.

Experts stated this during the ‘TechSangam’ session of the three-day International Dialogue-26 held on Friday at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science. The panel discussion emphasized that AI can make the investigative process more effective, but human judgment, trained experts, and compliance with legal standards remain essential to reaching final conclusions.

During the panel discussion, moderators clarified that AI does not change the fundamental nature of evidence; rather, it makes collecting, organizing, processing, and analyzing evidence faster and more effective. Presenting information from different sources in an integrated system or dashboard can help investigators understand key facts and identify similarities and relationships that may take longer to detect through traditional methods.

In addition to assisting in the analysis of digital and physical evidence, AI can also help compare evidence associated with different cases or locations. However, evaluating evidence in court does not depend solely on the technology used to identify or examine it. The authenticity, reliability, relevance, and legal admissibility of the evidence, along with the reliability of the entire investigative process, are important considerations.

In forensic science, AI can be used at various stages, from evidence collection and documentation to examining digital devices. Its key applications include CCTV footage analysis, facial and object recognition, fingerprint comparison, DNA and biological evidence testing, and digital evidence examination.

In addition, AI can improve image quality and verify image authenticity, analyze audio, compare voices, map crime-related locations, and search large databases for information. It can also identify similarities and potential links between evidence found in different cases.

Experts say effective results across these tasks require accurate data collection, reliable databases, certified software, appropriate hardware, and trained personnel. Regular checks and continuous evaluation of technical systems are also essential to maintain analysis quality.

The panel emphasized that although AI can analyze information at scale, its speed does not prove accuracy. AI-based systems may produce incorrect or biased findings. The possibility that digital evidence has been artificially generated or altered can also affect the investigative process. Therefore, investigators must verify AI-generated findings against original evidence and independent sources. Investigators should also maintain proper records of the data, software, analytical methods, and decisions used in an investigation so the entire process can be examined when required.

Experts said AI should be used as an investigative aid rather than treated as the final, unquestionable authority. Its utility is best ensured when professional expertise, human oversight, and accountability are prioritized alongside technological capabilities.

The discussion also highlighted that the legal admissibility of findings obtained with AI assistance will depend on relevant laws and the reliability of the evidence. Merely producing a result through an AI system does not automatically make it admissible in court. Investigators and experts must be able to explain the evidence's authenticity, the analytical process, and the basis for the conclusions.

The panel concluded that AI's growing role in forensic science can help investigative agencies analyze more information faster and identify potential links. However, using technology effectively and responsibly requires reliable data, certified systems, trained experts, transparent processes, and legal oversight. AI's true success lies in strengthening forensic expertise rather than replacing it.