AgriStack Push in UP: Farmer Registry Covers 86.88% Target, Villages Go Digital | X

Lucknow, 8 September: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, AgriStack is being advanced rapidly in Uttar Pradesh as part of efforts to integrate the agriculture sector with digital technology. During a strategic review conducted at the state level, progress related to the Farmer Registry, geo-referencing of villages, production estimation, and various digital agriculture initiatives was assessed. The Yogi Government aims to integrate land and crop-related data of farmers to make the implementation of agricultural schemes more transparent, accurate, and effective.

Against the target of 2,88,70,495 farmers set by the Central Government, a total of 2,50,81,576 farmers have so far been registered in the Farmer Registry. This represents approximately 86.88 percent of the target. Around 37.89 lakh farmers are yet to be registered. Rampur, Ghaziabad, and Moradabad districts have achieved 100 percent of their prescribed targets.

Out of a total of 1,08,935 villages in the state, geo-referencing of 95,765 villages has been completed in accordance with revenue records. After excluding matters related to surveys and consolidation proceedings, 93,187 villages were found to be surveyable. Of these, geo-referenced village maps of 92,853 villages are available on the DCS portal.

Under AgriStack, arrangements are being made to digitally link farmers, land parcels, and farmer categories through the Farmer Registry, while also updating the Dynamic Farmer Registry on the basis of changes in records of rights. This will help keep farmer-related information more up to date.

Of the four priority use areas identified under SASCI, Fertiliser Management, Minimum Support Price, and Agricultural Production Estimation have already gone live, while PMFBY is yet to be made live. Thus, three out of four priority use cases, or 75 percent, have been implemented.

To ensure extensive utilisation of AgriStack data, a proposal has been made to constitute task forces at the district, state, and central levels. Emphasis has been placed on including young officers, agricultural experts, and other stakeholders associated with the Digital Agriculture Mission. At the same time, plans are being developed to use AI applications to integrate crop, weather, agro-climatic, and other related data in order to prepare possible production scenarios and market intelligence.

The review initiated discussions on new ideas at the district level and charted a course for their integration at the state and central levels. Emphasis was placed on task forces developing new examples of effective utilisation within the next three to six months. This is expected to help make the Yogi Government's digital agriculture system more useful at the grassroots level and improve the delivery of scheme benefits to farmers.