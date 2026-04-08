Agra’s Transformation Begins With River-Themed Townships And Modern Infrastructure Push |

Lucknow/Agra: The tourism city of Agra is set to gain a new identity, not just for its historical monuments but as a unique blend of cultural revival and modern urban development. Under the directions of CM Yogi, the upcoming 'Greater Agra' project, which is inspired by Greater Noida, places the concept of reconstruction through cultural revival at its core, with townships being developed in the names of 10 sacred rivers ranging from Sindhu to Kaveri.

Notably, Greater Agra will also play a significant role in reducing the increasing pressure on cities like Noida and Gurugram. The project is envisioned as a new urban center aligned with the goal of balanced regional development.

Under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme, this ambitious project is being developed by the Agra Development Authority over approximately 450 hectares in villages Raipur and Rehankalan.

With an estimated cost of around ₹5,142 crore, the project is being seen as a major step toward establishing Agra as a modern, well-planned, and multi-dimensional city.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh stated that the most distinctive feature of Greater Agra is its cultural perspective.

The 10 townships being developed namely, Sindhupuram, Gomtipuram, Gangapuram, Yamunapuram, Betwapuram, Mahanadipuram, Narmadapuram, Godavaripuram, Krishnapuram, and Kaveripuram.

These are named after sacred rivers of Indian civilization. This initiative not only honors Indian culture but also gives a unique identity to the city’s development.

These townships will offer modern residential facilities for around 1.5 lakh people. A total of 4,712 plots will include residential, group housing, commercial, and mixed-use categories.

Essential facilities such as schools, hospitals, community centers, hotels, banks, post offices, police outposts, and fire stations will be provided, making the area fully self-sufficient.

The project also includes the development of a modern road network, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, electric substations, and solid waste management systems, positioning the area as a smart and sustainable urban model.

The strategic location further enhances the project’s importance. Situated near a 100-meter-wide Inner Ring Road, the project is well connected to National Highway-19, Fatehabad Road, and the Yamuna Expressway.

Its proximity to the Yamuna River and easy access to Kuberpur Railway Station make it highly suitable for mobility and trade.

At least 15 percent of each township has been reserved for green spaces. With parks, open areas, and sports facilities, the project aims to ensure environmental balance and a high quality of life.

Yamunapuram is being developed as a commercial hub to boost business activities, while Kaveripuram will focus on water-based recreation and entertainment, opening new avenues for tourism.

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Jaiveer Singh emphasized that Greater Agra is not merely a housing project but is set to become a major hub for employment and investment.

From construction to industry and services, it will generate large-scale job opportunities. Improved infrastructure and connectivity are also expected to attract major companies, strengthening the local economy.

The Greater Agra project goes beyond infrastructure development. It represents a model that integrates cultural revival with modern growth, giving Agra a new national and global identity.

In the coming years, it has the potential to emerge as an ideal model of urban development not just for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country.