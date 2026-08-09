A Sea Of Youth Gathered From The Chief Minister's Residence To The Vidhan Bhavan | AI

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Sunday morning in Lucknow witnessed an even deeper display of patriotism. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a grand Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the Chief Minister's residence under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Thousands of students carrying the Tricolour in their hands participated in the march along with the Chief Minister. Throughout the journey, two girl students from Bharat Scouts and Guides marched in step on the right and left sides of Chief Minister Yogi, carrying the Tricolour.

Children and participants walking shoulder to shoulder with the national flag drew attention through chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and other slogans expressing patriotism. The children also pledged to hoist the Tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. More than 30,000 people participated in the Tiranga Yatra.

As the Tiranga Yatra moved forward from the Chief Minister's residence, the streets of the state capital gradually became immersed in the colours of patriotism. Waving Tricolours, enthusiastic faces and an atmosphere filled with national pride gave the march a grand appearance. A large number of people stood along the route to welcome the procession. People showered flowers and welcomed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the participants and students taking part in the Tiranga Yatra. From the Chief Minister's residence through Civil Hospital to the Vidhan Sabha, people standing on both sides of the road also displayed great enthusiasm for the Tricolour.

Thousands of students from government and private schools participated enthusiastically in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Yatra. The Tricolours in the hands of children and the patriotic enthusiasm on their faces remained the major attraction of the event. Participants conveyed the message of patriotism and national unity during the march.

Another special sight was witnessed in the state capital under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Near the Vidhan Sabha, students of a private defence academy institution formed a human chain and displayed an approximately 2,000-foot-long Tricolour from Vidhan Bhavan to Hazratganj Chauraha. A large number of children stood together to demonstrate their respect for the national flag.

The objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to spread the spirit of respect and pride towards the national flag among the people. The Tiranga Yatra organised in Lucknow at the launch of the campaign brought this sentiment to life. The participation of children, youth and members of the public alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the event the character of a mass participation movement.

Children and participants shared their experiences

Aryan, a Class 10 student who participated in the Tiranga Yatra, said, "I felt very proud to be part of the Tiranga Yatra. Seeing so many children together made me realise that we are deeply conscious of patriotism."

Similarly, Ananya, a Class 11 student, said, "Walking with the Tricolour in my hand was a special experience for me. Participating in the march alongside the Chief Minister further increased my respect for the nation."

Sakshi, a graduate student, said, "The Tiranga Yatra has strengthened the spirit of patriotism and responsibility among the youth. Seeing thousands of people united in Lucknow made me feel extremely proud."

Vivek, a student preparing for Army recruitment in Lucknow, said, "For us, the Tricolour is not merely a flag; it represents our honour, dignity and pride. This Tiranga Yatra has strengthened my resolve to join the Army even further."

Kavita Singh, who was walking towards the Vidhan Sabha carrying the Tricolour, said that she had participated in the march along with her children. She added that the opportunity to teach and demonstrate patriotism to her children made the occasion very special for her family.