61 Teachers From Basic Education And 20 Teachers From Secondary Education Were Honored On Teachers' Day | X @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's sensitivity towards the upliftment of the education system and respect for teachers was evident on Saturday during the felicitation ceremony held at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The Chief Minister personally presented awards to all 81 teachers selected for the State Teacher Award and Chief Minister Teacher Award. However, according to the scheduled program, he was to honor only 10 teachers. The Chief Minister's gesture delighted teachers who had come from across the state.

CM Yogi was scheduled to present awards on stage to only 10 teachers selected for the State Teacher Award, including 5 from the Basic Education Department and 5 from the Secondary Education Department. However, when the award presentation began, the Chief Minister told officials that he would respect the sentiments of all 81 selected teachers and personally honor each one. Thereafter, following the first 10 teachers as per the original schedule, CM Yogi invited the remaining 71 teachers onto the stage and personally presented awards to them as well.

The Chief Minister presented the award-winning teachers with a citation certificate and a symbolic cheque of Rs 25,000 as prize money. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Secondary Education Gulab Devi draped female teachers with an angavastram. In contrast, male teachers were honored with an angavastram by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education Sandeep Singh. Later, all award-winning teachers were also presented with an idol of Goddess Saraswati.

Notably, these state-level award-winning teachers will receive free travel of 4,000 kilometers annually on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses for the rest of their lives. In addition, their retirement age will be extended by two years.

Teachers from Basic Education honored with the State Teacher Award by CM Yogi

1. Sangeeta Sharma (Headmistress, Primary School Dhanauli, Akola, Agra)

2. Geeta Verma (Assistant Teacher, Primary School Chaubara, Gajraula, Amroha)

3. Preeti Mishra (Assistant Teacher, PM Shri Higher School Belwa, Payagpur, Bahraich)

4. Salma Khan (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Adarsh, Nagar Area, Balrampur)

5. Urmila Devi (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Khemaipur, Bhadohi)

6. Rachna Kapoor (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Nangli Chhoiya, Haldaur, Bijnor)

7. Kiran Devi (Headmistress, Upper Primary School Ambiyapur, Badaun)

8. Juhi Malik (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Syana, Bulandshahr)

9. Usha Singh (Assistant Teacher, Junior High School Saidpur, Shahabadganj, Chandauli)

10. Geeta Verma (Assistant Teacher, Composite Upper Primary School Amanabad, Farrukhabad)

11. Archana Pandey (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Parthla Khanjarpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar)

12. Jyotsna Goswami (Headmistress, Primary School Nankagarhi, Rajapur, Ghaziabad)

13. Shuchi Tyagi (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Piplaida, Dhaulana, Hapur)

14. Vijaya Awasthi (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Mansoornagar, Pihani, Hardoi)

15. Pallavi Chaturvedi (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Sasni, Hathras)

16. Preeti Srivastava (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Pathakarka, Bangra, Jhansi)

17. Dr. Sumanlata Yadav (Headmistress, Primary School Kunwarpur Banwari, Chhibramau, Kannauj)

18. Dr. Kamayani Sharma (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Aurotaharpur, Kakwan, Kanpur Nagar)

19. Suman Kushwaha (Headmistress, Primary School Bhagwanpur, Nevada, Kaushambi)

20. Preeti Gupta (Headmistress, Primary School Chauki Bus Stand, Birdha, Lalitpur)

21. Vineeta (Assistant Teacher, Primary School Amethi Urdu, Gosainganj, Lucknow)

22. Seema Kumari (Headmistress, Primary School Mahatauli, Ghiror, Mainpuri)

23. Pratibha Rani Bharti (Assistant Teacher, Primary School Harra, Sarurpur, Meerut)

24. Sunita Rani (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Sirsawan, Bhagatpur, Moradabad)

25. Aarti Sharma (Headmistress, Primary School Rustamgarh, Muzaffarnagar)

26. Valentina Victor (Headmistress, Primary School Ahmadnagar, Nagar Area, Rampur)

27. Amita Tandon (Headmistress, Composite School Rajpur Rani, Shravasti)

28. Meera Singh (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Garaidih, Chopan, Sonbhadra)

29. Preeti Bharti (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Navalganj, Hasanganj, Unnao)

30. Neelam Rai (Assistant Teacher, Primary School Manduadih, Varanasi)

31. Sayyada (Headmistress, Primary School Pipariya Ageru, Marauri, Pilibhit)

32. Sunit Mitra Pandey (Headmaster, Primary School Gokula, Nawabganj, Gonda)

33. Amar Singh (Headmaster, Upper Primary School Baharawad, Atrauli, Aligarh)

34. Ram Milan Gupta (Assistant Teacher, Composite Higher School Nasirpur Chhitauna, Jahangirganj, Ambedkar Nagar)

35. Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi (Headmaster, Primary School Theunga, Sohawal, Ayodhya)

36. Pradeep Kumar Singh (Assistant Teacher, Composite Upper Primary School Bhairavpur, Koilsa, Azamgarh)

37. Ajit Kumar Srivastava (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Ibrahimabad, Murli Chhapra, Ballia)

38. Rahul Kumar Shukla (Headmaster, Primary School Bahuta, Trivediganj, Barabanki)

39. Harishankar Tripathi (Headmaster, Upper Primary School Gadhchapa, Manikpur, Chitrakoot)

40. Omveer Singh (Headmaster, PM Shri Upper Primary School Pidaura, Marehra, Etah)

41. Virendra Singh (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Takha, Etawah)

42. Anand Kumar Mishra (Assistant Teacher, Primary School Malukpur, Airayan, Fatehpur)

43. Santosh Kushwaha (Assistant Teacher, Girls Upper Primary School Manihari, Ghazipur)

44. Neetiraj Singh (Headmaster, Primary School Chunki Ka Dera, Sumerpur, Hamirpur)

45. Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay (Assistant Teacher, Junior High School Barigaon, Ghughli, Maharajganj)

46. Sanjay Kumar Mishra (Headmaster, Composite Upper Primary School Gariyanv, Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpur)

47. Vineet Kumar Mishra (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Anta, Rasulabad, Kanpur Dehat)

48. Dhananjay Pratap Singh (Headmaster, Primary School Salempur Lala, Kasganj)

49. Pramod Kumar (Headmaster, Primary School Ratasiya, Behjam, Lakhimpur Kheri)

50. Naveen Kumar Tripathi (Assistant Teacher, PM Shri Composite School Unwal First, Bansgaon, Gorakhpur)

51. Om Prakash Tiwari (Assistant Teacher, Girls Upper Primary School Bilkhi, Kabrai, Mahoba)

52. Anil Kumar Maurya (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Daulasepur, Ranipur, Mau)

53. Dayanand Mishra (Headmaster, Primary School Siddhi, Pahari, Mirzapur)

54. Dr. Devendra Singh (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Barna, Pratapgarh)

55. Ramlakhan Maurya (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Sirsa, Pratappur, Prayagraj)

56. Brijkishore (Headmaster, Composite School Rasoolpur, Gunnaur, Sambhal)

57. Arun Kumar Gupta (Assistant Teacher, Composite School Dhanaura, Dadraul, Shahjahanpur)

58. Dinkar Chauhan (Headmaster, Primary School Gangeru First, Kandhla, Shamli)

59. Mahesh Kumar (Assistant Teacher, Primary School Booda, Birdpur, Siddharthnagar)

60. Atul Sharma (Headmaster, Primary School Adawenia Grant, Elia, Sitapur)

61. Satyendra Kumar Singh (Assistant Teacher, Upper Primary School Sadhapur, Pratappur Kamaicha, Sultanpur)

Teachers from Secondary Schools who received the State Teacher Award from the Chief Minister

1. Renu Tomar (Principal, Jawahar Lal Memorial Girls Inter College, Ghaziabad)

2. Dr. Ramesh Pratap Singh (Principal, Uday Pratap Inter College, Varanasi)

3. Girijesh Kumar Mall (Language Teacher, Shri Gandhi Vidyalaya Inter College, Bachhrawan, Raebareli)

4. Dr. Anuj Kumar Agrawal (Language Teacher, Government Inter College, Salempur, Kanth, Moradabad)

5. Maheshwar Prasad Tripathi (Language Teacher, LPK Inter College, Basdila, Sardar Nagar, Gorakhpur)

6. Arun Kumar Ojha (Mathematics Teacher, Hiralal Ramniwas Inter College, Sant Kabir Nagar)

7. Dr. Gaurav Varshney (Science Teacher, Jain Inter College, Rampur)

8. Dr. Abhishek Kumar Singh (Science Teacher, Hiralal Ramniwas Inter College, Sant Kabir Nagar)

9. Amit Kumar Sharma (Science Teacher, Government Inter College, Anooppur, Dibai, Hapur)

10. Dr. Harishchandra Yadav (Humanities Teacher, Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College, Gyanpur, Bhadohi)

11. Ashwani Kumar Jain (Humanities Teacher, Shri Mahavir Digambar Jain Inter College, Firozabad)

12. Rajpal (Humanities Teacher, Darbari Lal Sharma Inter College, Rithaura, Bareilly)

13. Dr. Sanjay Kumar Singh (Commerce Teacher, Shri Gulab Rai Inter College, Bareilly)

14. Gundhar Lal Jain (Commerce Teacher, MD Jain Inter College, Agra)

15. Prakash Narayan Singh (Art Teacher, Bengali Tola Inter College, Varanasi)

Teachers from Secondary Schools who received the Chief Minister Teacher Award

1. Dr. Yogendra Pratap Singh (Principal, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Lakhimpur Kheri)

2. Vikram Bahadur Singh Parihar (Principal, Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Prayagraj)

3. Kalpana Singh (Principal, Saraswati Balika Vidya Mandir Inter College, Jhansi)

4. Dr. Anand Kumar (Humanities Teacher, Maharshi Dayanand Vidyapeeth Intermediate College, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad)

5. Vijay Pal (Art Teacher, Jayanarayan Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Bareilly)