4 Dead In Agra Railway Accident After Passengers Step Onto Active Track | File Pic (Representational Image)

Agra: A tragic rail accident claimed the lives of four passengers on Sunday evening on the Dholpur–Hetarampur section of the Agra railway division after they were hit by a passing train while standing on an adjacent track.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred after chain-pulling was reported on Train No. 19665, the Udaipur City–Khurda Road Express. Following the unscheduled halt, several passengers reportedly got down from the train and moved onto the tracks.At the same time, Train No. 20424, the Patalkot Express, was passing on the parallel up line.

Before the passengers could move to safety, they were struck by the speeding train. Four people died on the spot, while railway and local authorities immediately launched rescue and relief operations.Senior railway officials and police personnel rushed to the scene after receiving information about the accident. The bodies were taken into custody and efforts were initiated to establish the identities of the victims and inform their families.

Preliminary reports suggest that the passengers may not have been aware of the movement of trains on the adjacent track. Railway authorities have started an inquiry into the incident and appealed to passengers not to deboard trains except in emergencies and only after ensuring complete safety.

The accident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with unauthorized deboarding and movement near active railway tracks.