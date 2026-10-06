38 UP PCS Probationers Get Forensic Training At Lucknow Institute, Visit DNA And Drone Labs

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Lucknow, October 06: Yogi government’s technology-based justice system is gaining strength from scientific evidence. As part of this initiative, 38 probationary officers of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) 2025 batch visited the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science, Lucknow, and understood the intricacies of modern forensic investigation. The officers observed the DNA Lab and Drone Lab established at the institute and obtained information about their use and significance in the scientific investigation of crime.

On this occasion, Founder Director Dr. G.K. Goswami, while addressing the trainee officers, said, “The fundamental task of forensic science is to help deliver justice by bringing the truth before the law through scientific means. The work of the civil services in the field is an extremely challenging task that requires sacrifice and dedication, and that the officers must mentally prepare themselves at every moment to face difficult circumstances.

He added that the confluence of law and science is forensic science. It is a vision. In accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officers across the state are being familiarised with the intricacies of forensic science. In the context of the new law, he also highlighted the three subjects of justice, truth and evidence and explained their importance.

He said that forensic science is extremely important in the present times; cyber and forensic science are like a shadow in our lives because our lives are increasingly dependent on modern technology.

Dr. Goswami informed that the trainee officers were explained in detail about dying declarations. He said that a dying declaration is required when it appears that if the statement of the victim is not recorded immediately, the victim may die and subsequently an important piece of evidence required to legally establish the crime may be lost. In such a situation, on information from the police or a doctor, any magistrate should record the statement of the victim in the victim’s own language, which is legally admissible.

He said that, if possible, digital recording should also be done at the time of recording the statement. If the victim is unable to speak but is capable of giving a written statement, such a statement will also be considered a dying declaration.

Additional Director of the institute Sanjeev Suman provided the trainee officers with information about the institute.

On this occasion, Additional Superintendents of Police Chiranjib Mukherjee, Atul Yadav, Palak Aneja, Senthil Shiva Subramaniam, Public Relations Officer Santosh Kumar Tiwari, RI Shailendra Singh, among others, were present.