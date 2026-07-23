3 Sisters, 1 Groom: Amroha's Viral Wedding Leaves Internet & Locals Equally Stunned | X - GoldySrivastav

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), July 23: Social media has seen its share of unusual wedding reels, but one from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district has managed to leave even seasoned internet users scratching their heads. A video claiming that three sisters have married the same man has gone viral, turning the alleged wedding into the latest talking point online.

The purported marriage took place on July 15 at the Chamunda Temple in Hasanpur. In the viral videos, two biological sisters and their cousin are seen sitting with the man they claim is now the husband of all three. If wedding planners usually worry about seating arrangements, this ceremony appears to have rewritten the rule book altogether.

Viral Wedding Claim Surfaces

One of the women says in the video that their father had fixed the marriage of one sister, but the trio refused to be separated. According to her, they even asked him to find a family with three brothers so all three could continue living together after marriage. When no such proposal materialised, they allegedly considered ending their lives.

The women claimed that a young man from the same area intervened, persuaded them to abandon the idea and eventually agreed to marry all three. The temple wedding, they said, was conducted without the presence of relatives.

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Police Await Complaint

The story did not end at the temple. On Tuesday evening, the group visited the residence of Hasanpur Municipal Council chairperson Rajpal Saini, where his wife joined the three women to record another social media reel. The internet, unsurprisingly, needed no second invitation.

While social media users have reacted with disbelief, jokes and curiosity, the incident has also drawn criticism. Trader leader Mukesh Gupta objected to the alleged marriage, saying it was contrary to Sanatan traditions and Hindu customs. He said such a marriage was not acceptable under prevailing social norms and should be opposed.

Police said they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

"No complaint has been received so far. If any complaint is received, it will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken," Hasanpur Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said.

The authenticity of the claims made in the viral videos and the legal status of the alleged marriage could not be independently verified.