20% Tariff Rebate Introduced During Solar Hours To Promote EV Charging In Uttar Pradesh | File photo

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has achieved remarkable milestones in power generation, electricity supply, and consumer welfare. The state now offers one of the lowest electricity tariffs in the country while maintaining one of the highest and most reliable standards of power supply.

In another major initiative to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and encourage the use of green energy, the Yogi Government has introduced a 20% tariff rebate during designated Solar Hours, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for public EV charging infrastructure.

The initiative aims to promote EV charging while maximizing the utilization of affordable solar power available during daytime.

Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma announced the decision during a press conference on Friday, stating that the initiative will not only accelerate EV adoption but also encourage the use of clean and green energy, making it a significant step towards environmental conservation.

The Yogi Government remains committed to providing affordable, high-quality, and uninterrupted electricity to every consumer.

For the seventh consecutive year, electricity tariffs in Uttar Pradesh have not been increased. Tariffs for all consumer categories have been retained at existing levels, reflecting the government's commitment to public welfare and the interests of the poor, farmers, domestic consumers, and other electricity users.

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh continues to set new benchmarks in electricity supply. The state has successfully met its highest-ever power demand of 32,673 MW, establishing a new national record.

During previous governments, thermal power generation was limited to only 5,180 MW. Today, Uttar Pradesh is generating more electricity than that from solar energy alone. Solar parks with a capacity of around 4,000 MW are being developed, while an additional 2,500 MW capacity is being added under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Simultaneously, thermal power projects in Mirzapur, Meja, and other locations are progressing rapidly.

The efficiency of older thermal power plants has also improved significantly. Earlier, these plants operated at a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of around 65%. Their operational efficiency has now increased to nearly 85%, resulting in substantial improvements in power generation.

The Energy Minister said, "These achievements are the result of the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the effective leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will continue to advance rapidly towards energy self-reliance and further strengthen its position as a model state for the country's power sector.