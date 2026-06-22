14.2 Million Students Join International Yoga Day Drive, UP Turns Wellness Into A Mass Movement | File Pic (Representative image)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh further strengthened its resolve to transform yoga into a mass movement by setting a new benchmark in public participation on the 12th International Day of Yoga. Nearly 14.2 million students from 132,000 council schools across the state, along with more than 78,000 girls studying in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), participated in collective yoga sessions, conveying the message of a healthy, empowered and aware Uttar Pradesh.

From villages to cities, school campuses were immersed in a yoga-centric atmosphere, where students, teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, officials and parents came together to practice yoga and pledge to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous efforts have been made in recent years to integrate yoga with school life, public health and social awareness.

As a result, International Day of Yoga has evolved beyond a ceremonial event into a broad-based campaign of public participation. This year as well, Yoga Day was observed with enthusiasm and discipline in council schools, Block Resource Centres, district headquarters and educational institutions across the state.

A collective yoga session was organized at the new campus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Director Ganesh Kumar. Officials, teachers and staff members participated in the session and resolved to make regular yoga a part of their daily lives.

On the occasion, SCERT Director Ganesh Kumar said, "Yoga is an invaluable legacy of India’s ancient knowledge tradition. It is not only a means of physical well-being but also a powerful tool for developing mental focus, self-discipline and a positive outlook on life. By promoting yoga at the school level, significant steps are being taken towards fostering a healthy lifestyle, self-confidence and balanced personality among children."

During programmes organized across the state, students practiced various yoga postures, pranayama and meditation techniques. Special yoga sessions were conducted at schools, Block Resource Centres and district headquarters in several districts, including Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Basti, Meerut, Kushinagar, Aligarh and Azamgarh. Teachers highlighted the benefits of yoga and encouraged students to make it an integral part of their daily routines.

Alongside quality education, the physical and mental development of children is equally important. This is why yoga, sports and health-related activities are being consistently promoted in schools.

The unprecedented participation witnessed on International Day of Yoga demonstrates that yoga in Uttar Pradesh is no longer merely a one-day observance but has become a people’s movement promoting healthy living, discipline, concentration and positive thinking.