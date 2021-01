District Youth Congress, led by City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni and District Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi along with the YC workers staged a protest at Hanuman Das Petrol Pump against the hike in price of petrol and diesel.

They offered roses to consumers at the pump. They argued that the government serves the elite industrialists by disregarding the common man. They want the government to take concrete action for regulating prices.