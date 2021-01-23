Ujjain: Youth Congress leaders injured during Bhopal demo

Ujjain: A large number of Congress officials and workers from Ujjain reached Bhopal and participated in the agitation during the Raj Bhavan siege on Saturday.

They went to Bhopal to take part in the protest on the call of Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath.

The PCC is upping its ante against the agrarian laws and has come out in support of the farmers’ movement. Ujjain District Youth Congress president Bharatshankar Joshi and block president Rahul Gehlot were injured, as the police opened cane charge to stop the Congress workers.