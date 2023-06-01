WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY: NCC cadets conduct door-to-door public awareness campaign

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On World No Tobacco Day, door-to-door public awareness campaign related to prohibition of tobacco was carried out by NCC cadets of Government Madhav Arts and Commercial College in Gyarsi Nagar under the guidance of Colonel Gyan Prakash Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, 10th Battalion NCC here on Wednesday.

Public participation president of the college Budh Singh Sengar provided guidance on this year's theme, ‘We need food, not tobacco’ on World No Tobacco Day. Principal of the college Dr JL Barmaiya provided guidance to the cadets and administered oath to students and staff not to consume tobacco products. The event was rounded off under the leadership of IQAC in-charge Dr Alpana Upadhyay and Capt Dr Mohan Nimole.

Likewise, District Health Officer Dr S K Singh motivated all officers and employees not to use or consume tobacco products and also to their relatives, friends and acquaintances. An oath was administered and information was provided regarding the side effects of tobacco consumption along with explaining COTPA Act. The main purpose of celebrating World No Tobacco Day is to spread awareness among people about the physical and mental side effects of tobacco consumption such as lung cancer, respiratory system disease, smoking during pregnancy and the effects of smokeless tobacco on the baby, asthma, pneumonia.

