WATCH: Lady bouncer and woman cop pull each other's hair, deliver kicks and blows at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's katha in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s katha venue in Ujjain has more or less turned into a boxing ring as a video of a lady bouncer and a woman cop showering each other with kicks and punches has gone viral on social media.

The video was shot on Saturday and showcases the lady bouncer and woman cop pulling each other’s hair and throwing kicks and punches. Reportedly, both the women had a dispute over something which is not yet known. The dispute began from the katha pandal and soon reached the streets.

Other officers present at the venue rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

No FIR has been registered in the matter as both the parties refused to lodge a case.

Not a maiden incident

Notably, this is not the first incident when a brawl ensued at Pradeep Mishra’s Vikramaditya Shiv Mahapuran katha in Murlipura as, earlier, a video of two women fighting over space in the katha pandal had also surfaced.

The seven-day katha which began on Tuesday, concludes today.