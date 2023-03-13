WATCH: 17-year-old son of Mahakal Temple's priest dies of heart attack after sword fighting

WATCH: 17 year old son of Mahakal Temple's priest dies of silent heart attack after performing sword fighting at Rang Panchami ceremony | Twitter

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 17-year-old son of the Mahakal Temple’s priest died of a heart attack after performing sword fighting at the temple’s flag ceremony on Sunday.

A video went viral on social media,where Mayank--a student of class 11, can be seen showing off his sword fighting skills.

‘Mahakal Dhwaj Chal’ ceremony was organised in Ujjian on the occasion of Rang Panchami. Son of priest Manglesh Shrama, Mayank can be seen participating in the event with all zeal. Right after the performance, he felt slightly uneasy and left for home.

After reaching home, relatives took him to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors due to a silent heart attack.

According to the relatives, Mayank had participated in the ‘gair’ that went out in the city since morning, with his friends on the occasion of Rang Panchami and was performing sword fighting during the procession at Gudari intersection when he started feeling uneasy.

