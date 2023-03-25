Viral video: Spotting a youth with a girl in Ujjain park, Bajrang Dal wokers ask for Aadhaar and beat him up alleging 'love jihad'

Ujjain: Bajrang Dal men beat up youth on allegations of 'love jihad'; video viral |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal workers allegedly beat up a youth while he was sitting with his friend at a park in Ujjain, alleging 'love jihad', shows the viral video.

The Bajrang Dal workers, then, took them to a nearby police station where the girl said that they are friends and refused to lodge any FIR. However, the youth had to spend night in police custody.

In the viral video, a bunch of men can be seen beating up a youth, later identified as Amir Khan, at a park located on Kothi road under the Madhavnagar area. When the Bajrang Dal men asked his name, Amir reportedly lied and said he was Rahul. On checking his Aadhar card, his real identity was revealed. In no time, the workers made it a case of 'love jihad'.

The girl can be seen trying to defend Amir, telling the men, “We are just normal friends”.

According to reports, the girl is already married.

No case has been registered in the matter. Madhav Nagar station house officer (SHO) Manish Lodhi told reporters, "The girl refused to lodge an FIR as they are friends & meeting after a long time."

While the girl was sent back to her home, the boy spent the night in custody.