MP Board Exams: Class 5 and 8 students forced to write exams sitting on ground under open sky in Unhel; video surfaces

MP Board Exams: Class 5 and 8 students forced to write exams sitting on ground under open sky in Unhel | FP Photo

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh from the recent high school board exam paper leak incident, massive mismanagement was reported at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Unhel village of Ujjain district, where examinees were forced to give exams while sitting on the ground under the open sky.

At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, an exam centre in Unhel, students and parents were even unable to find their roll numbers on the notice board at the main entrance or in the classrooms.

Students and parents claimed that they arrived at the exam centre well before the scheduled time, but they were unable to see their wards' roll number details at the main entrance, causing them to lose valuable time.

Students received question papers half an hour late

Finally, many of the students who did not find their roll numbers are permitted to sit on the ground or in the corridor. If that wasn't enough, students received their question papers at around 9.30 a.m after a delay of half an hour

Many of the parents attempted to contact the exam centre head, but they shrugged it off by saying that they did not have enough seating arrangements to entertain such a large number of examinees at their centre.

School sources claimed that the school has a capacity of around 300 children, but on the contrary, about 600 children were allotted the exam centre at the same school, leaving school teachers with no choice but to allow examinees to sit on the ground or in the corridor to write their exam.

FP Photo

Administration admits to mismanagement

When contacted, Khachrod block resource coordinator Dr Pushpendra Tiwari admitted mismanagement at the exam centre and stated that some mismanagement was reported at the exam centre, which we immediately inspected and corrected.

“We served a notice on the centre's head and in-charge, asked for a response, and instructed that this type of mismanagement should not happen again and that no such problem would arise in the future”, said BRC Dr Tiwari.

Notably, class 5 and 8 exams on the board pattern began across the state on Saturday. Over 24 lakh students from thousands of government and private schools across the state will take part in the exams, which will be held on a board pattern for the first time in the state in more than two decades.

