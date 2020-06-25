Unlock 1.0 in Ujjain: Poha, jalebi, kachori back on local platter

Ujjain: The city remained under lockdown for more than 2 months due COVID-19 outbreak keeping foodies away from restaurants and their favourite poha, jalebi, kachori and samosas also. The administration on Thursday allowed snacks kiosks, restaurants, under gradual unlocking of the city, to serve poha, jalebi and among other snacks. The restaurants have been allowed to operate as takeaway joints from 7am to 10am till the next orders.

In old city restaurants and kiosks opened as earlier and people thronged them to enjoy their favorite snacks. As the collector has allowed restaurants to open for a limited duration everday, some of the eateries remained closed. However, the ones located in Freeganj area did open on Thursday while shops situated in Gudari, Kanthal, Budhwariya and Doulatganj area remained open till the time allowed.

People thronged the shops took snack platters while maintaining social distancing and following unlock norms. Some of restaurants remained closed as their cooks are out of the city due to lockdown. District administration made it clear that restaurants and tea kiosks shall not be allowed to serve food in their premises. The restaurant and tea stalls can sell the products only as take away. As per the new instructions issued by the administration the city will now remain under curfew from 9pm to 7am daily and strict action will be taken against violators.