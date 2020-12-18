Ujjian: Bharat Joshi elected as Youth Congress president

Ujjain: In Youth Congress election Bharat Shankar Joshi was elected as District Youth Congress head. He received 4,402 votes out of 7,032 votes while his nearest rival Sanjay Verma secured 593 votes and Dilip Fatrod remained on 3 rd position securing 588 votes. Sonam Dwivedi was elected as vice president while Ayush Shukla was elected Ayush Shukla general secretary. Devendra Solanki Dheeraj Panwar, Karan Morwal, Rahul Tomar and Sudarshan Goyal were elected as secretary.

Aman Borasi was elected as president for Ujjain South Constituency while Mohsin Khan was elected as vice president. Similarly Deepesh Jain was elected as president for Ujjain North constituency.