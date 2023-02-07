Ujjian: Admin gears up for smooth  Mahakal darshan on Mahashivratri

Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Darshan of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam on account of Mahashivratri festival on February 18 will start at 4 am and full efforts would be made by the administration to make the visitors' experience smooth.

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla gave final touches to various arrangements in view of the ensuing mega congregation during a meeting convened at Triveni Museum here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, collector told the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni that the process should be made as pleasant as possible till the devotees queue-up to have darshan. He said that the officers and employees should behave politely and make the visitors feel happy. For this, collector gave instructions to increase parking, laying of matting, drinking water and other required facilities.

In the meeting, while paying adequate attention to the parking arrangements, collector asked to take the parking space of Mannat Garden, Karkraj, Bhil Samaj Dharamshala as well as the place of Kalota Dharamshala for parking. After taking off the shoes at the shoe stand, the devotees will be given tokens of different colours, so that they do not face any problem in finding the shoe stand while returning.

Entry and exit arrangements for the devotees, installation of barricades, installation of LED and CCTV, setting-up of PA system, lost and found information centre and temple control room for the darshan of the devotees were finalised during the meeting. The collector also asked to install flex direction indicator boards on the barricading area, parking area and entry and exit routes.