 Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months

Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months

From April 2024 to August 2024, Bhaat Pujan and other worships of all the Yajamans coming from the country and abroad at the temple of Shri Mangalnath were performed systematically.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:35 AM IST
article-image
Mangalnath Temple Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mangalnath Temple has received an income of Rs 1,66,92,808 in six months from government receipts and donation boxes from Bhaat Pujan and other worships.

From April 2024 to August 2024, Bhaat Pujan and other worships of all the Yajamans coming from the country and abroad at the temple of Shri Mangalnath were performed systematically by the learned Acharyas / Pandits of the temple with complete rituals.

During this period, there was a huge crowd of visitors to the Mangalnath Temple. The visitors coming to the temple were given systematic and smooth darshan by the staff of the temple committee without any hassle.

It is also worth mentioning that the Divyangjans coming to the temple were also taken by the employees of the temple committee and given quick darshan from the exit side.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Read Also
12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In...
article-image

The entire above arrangement has been completed under the leadership of the collector. Giving the above information, the temple administrator K K Pathak said that the government receipts for Bhaat Pujan and other pujas issued during this period, the temple committee received an income of Rs. 1,57,90,328.

He also said that the temple management committee received an income of Rs 9,02,480 through the donation box installed by the temple committee. Thus, during the period from April 2024 to August 2024, an income of Rs 1,66,92,808 was received.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi To Be Celebrated For 2 Days

Ganesh Chaturthi To Be Celebrated For 2 Days

Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months

Ujjain's Mangalnath Temple Receives ₹1.66 Crore Income In 6 Months

TEACHER’S DAY: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Honours 602 Excellent Teachers; Several Felicitation...

TEACHER’S DAY: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Honours 602 Excellent Teachers; Several Felicitation...

After Cremating Father With Rituals, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Dials Collectors To Check On...

After Cremating Father With Rituals, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Dials Collectors To Check On...

Funeral Procession Of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Held In Ujjain; Shivraj, Nath, VD...

Funeral Procession Of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Held In Ujjain; Shivraj, Nath, VD...