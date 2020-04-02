Ujjain:Residents of areas rue lack of access to essential items amid coronavirus lockdown

Ujjain: As over a dozen novel coronavirus positive patients have been identified in Jansapura area, the district administration had completely banned the entry in the area. The nearby areas have also been also sealed and for last few days people of these areas are suffering from problems so much so that they are even not getting grocery and milk.

People who reside in small lanes of areas around Jansapura are not even allowed to visit to medical shops.

Barricades have been installed and cops have been deployed at the corner of every small lane. The residents are being prevented from venturing out 24X7.

Consequently, the concerned residents of the area have complained that they are deprived of even the basic supplies and are not being allowed to go out even to attend urgent need like go for buying medicines.

“We live in the small lane, on main road there is traffic and people are going to buy their grocery. But we are not allowed to go out. That is why for last few days we are longing for milk and other essential items,” said Azam, a resident of Juna Somwariya. Manish, another resident of same area, said that if they are not allowed to go out, it is the responsibility of administration to ensure supply of essential items.

Pankaj, a resident of Kumharwadi, told Free Press that a lot of people who live in small lanes are the worst affected due to these developments. There are old age people who need medicines and children who need milk and, thus, responsible people should make arrangements of all this necessary things, he rued.