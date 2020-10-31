Ujjain: Youth stabbed to death over old dispute

Ujjain: Four miscreants stabbed a youth to death on Friday late night in Sant Nagar. The deceased’s friends also received severe wounds and are admitted to the hospital. Sourabh (17) son of Ratanlal Sisodiya a resident of Bagpura reached at Sant Nagar square with his brother Rahul and friend Devendra alias Monu on a bike. Rahul, his brother and friend met Babu Lashkari of Mohan Nagar, Bala Prajapati of Agar Road, Mayank Sharma of Dhancha Bhawan and Suraj Narwale with whom Rahul had an old dispute. A dispute ensued, again, among members of both sides and it escalated to such an extent that Babu Lashkari and his friends started stabbing Rahul, Sourabh and Devendra. In the sudden attack Devendra died while Sourabh and Rahul got injured.

Madhav Nagar police have registered an FIR against Babu Lashkari, Bala Prajapati, Mayank Sharma and Suraj Narwale under sections 302, 307, 323, and 34 of IPC and sections 3(2A), 3(2VA),(3-1) of AJAK Act.

Deceased’s brother Narendra said that Devendra was a caterer and he had no bad habits like smoking or drinking. Further probe and manhunt to arrests the absconders is on.