Ujjain: Youth befriends woman with false identity, complaint lodged

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Sindhi Colony was friends with a Muslim youth for one and a half years. She used to roam around with him but she did not know that the young man was a Muslim. When the young man and the woman reached Ajmer Dargah to pay obeisance, it was found that the young man was a Muslim. Then the woman along with Hindu organisation workers lodged a police complaint here on Monday.

The woman from Sindhi Colony says that Shadab Pathan, who lives in front of Shehnai Garden near Ramnujkot, befriended her on Facebook a year and a half ago. He said that his name was Raja. Soon they became good friends and developed physical relationship. Thereafter, Raja took the girl to Ajmer Dargah told her his realname while performing Ziyarat and asked her to marry him. When the girl came to know that Raja was a Muslim, there was a dispute between the two and the girl came to Ujjain.

After coming to Ujjain, Raja allegedly started threatening the girl with death, acid attack and defamation if she ended the relationship. When Bajrang Dal’s co-convenor Pintu Kaushal came to know about this, he took the girl to the Neelganga police station and lodged an FIR against the youth.