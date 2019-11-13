Ujjain: Wife, paramour & accomplices get life imprisonment for murdering man

Ujjain: District and sessions judge awarded life imprisonment to murder accused Hanif (27), son of Anwar Khan, Rizwan (28), residents of Khandar area, Minakshi (28), wife of Manish Meena, resident of Vivekanand Nagar and 7 year rigorous imprisonment to Injamamuddin (20), resident of Khandar area for committing and plotting murder of Manish Meena on Wednesday.

According to deputy director (prosecution) accused Minakshi lodged a complaint at Madhav Nagar police station on August 18, 2015, that she dropped her husband Manish Meena in Freeganj near his office. And after sometime she came to know that her husband got injured and was admitted at Madhav Nagar hospital as some miscreants shot her husband. On the basis of the statement of the woman police registered an FIR against unknown accused and started investigation. Meanwhile, Manish Meena died on August 22, 2015 during treatment.

During investigation an informant told that police that two bike borne boys followed Manish and fired on his head with local made pistol; in the sudden attack Manish got seriously injured and slumped on the road. Passersby who were eyewitnesses of the incident described the appearances of the accused.

An informant on September 03, 2015 informed the police that Minakshi was caught by residents in objectionable condition with one Hanif in an isolated building in Amber Colony. Minakshi’s husband also came to know about the affair between Hanif and his wife Minakshi. Manish also had hot discussion with Hanif over the matter. The police studied the call details of Hanif and Minakshi which confirmed their illegal relation.

According to police Hanif and his accomplice Rizwan took the location of Manish from his wife Minakshi and shot him when he was going to his office via a narrow passage near a petrol pump located in near Tower square. The police also recovered pistol used in the crime from Inzamamuddin.

After completion of investigation police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 302,120(B), 201 of IPC and Section 25, 27 of Arms Act and produced them in the court after arresting them. On behalf of the government DPO Rajkumar Nema and additional DPO Suraj Baccheriya advocated the case.