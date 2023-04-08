Ujjain: Water supply affected due to pipe line burst

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two drinking water supply lines burst due to negligence of Tata Project employees, during the work of laying sewerage line on Ankpat Marg. Supply of drinking water in the area came to a halt. PHE officials along with the in-charge of Water Action Committee reached the spot. They immediately summoned Tata officials.

The incident took place here Friday morning on Ankpat Road leading to Piplinaka ahead of Gayatri Shaktipeeth. The sewerage line is being laid in the area by Tata Project Limited. During this, 280 mm PVC and 300 ACP lines got burst. Due to this lakhs of litres of water flowed away. Water gushed out from broken pipelines.

Drinking water supply to Ward 7 and 8 had to be stopped immediately. On receiving information, Water Works Committee in-charge Shivendra Tiwari, PHE Control Room in-charge Kamlesh Kajoria reached the spot and controlled the situation.

A meeting was called on Friday at 12 pm regarding the matter. The officials of Tata Projects were also summoned. Tiwari said that a warning has been issued to the errant company. Stringent action would be taken if things remain the same.