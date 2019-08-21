Ujjain: Villagers attack cops to rescue accused

Ujjain: Villagers in Makdon area launched an attack on a team of Betul police on Tuesday that had arrested an accused and were taking him into custody.

According to ASP Antar Singh Kanesh, a team of Betul police had gone to village Sanglakhedi under Makdon police station to arrest Inder Singh Gurjar and his accomplices, who were accused in many incidents of loot in Betul district.

The team took the accused in custody and was going to Betul. The villagers surrounded the police vehicle and started pelting stones. Sudden attack on the cops created a stampede, in which accused Inder Singh Gurjar succeeded in fleeing. During stampede three police personnel got injured.

On being informed, ASP and TI of Makdon police station reached the crime scene with police force. Betul police sub inspector Kapil Kumar and the team members told that they had come to the village on a tip received from informants to arrest him. Makdon police registered an FIR against the stone pelters.