Ujjain: Vikram University campus drive benefits over 170 students 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Campus Drive-2023 was organised by Vikram University in School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology, here on Wednesday, in which more than 15 companies participated, about 460 students got registered and more than 170 students were selected for jobs of various streams.

The drive witnessed participation of companies including Rozgar India, Shree G Polymer, Kataria Group, Bajaj Capital, Guru Sandipani Mahavidyalaya, Mahakal Motors, E Way Solution, MR Software, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vijay Mantra, etc. In the inaugural session of the programme, Aditi Dhanotia gave a lecture related to personality development and techniques of how to face an interview to the students. Apart from this, Nilesh Soni gave a lecture to students on the different methods of presenting one’s self in an interview.

The programme started with the welcome speech by Dr SK Mishra, dean of the department of Student Welfare, Vikram University, after which Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor, blessed the students by connecting with them via online mode in the programme.

Proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that Vikram University has always been in the forefront of doing any work in the interest of student's and in the last one year this is the sixth job fair and these job fairs have helped the university to generate more than 2500 jobs for students of different fields.

Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, presided over the programme and said that the university is conscious about employment efforts and soon a placement officer will be appointed in every department by the university, who will operate the placement cell of that department and will keep record of the placements of the department. Sanjay Nahar, member of the executive council was special guest in the programme.

Dr Arvind Shukla, Dr Shivi Bhasin and Dr Tina Yadav, organising secretary of the programme, said that this was the first time that there are some companies which require graduates and post graduates in English subject. Such companies have arrived in this employment fair for the first time which again is a very good sign for participation of students in the employment fairs. The programme was conducted by the students Tanushka Goswami and Palak Vishwakarma and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Salil Singh, head of department.