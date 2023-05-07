Ujjain: Vijay Tilak ceremony of Mallakhamb players at Madhav Seva Nyas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Second World Mallakhamb Championship will be organised in Bhutan from May 9 to May 12. Teams from 30 countries will participate in the event, including USA, England, France, Germany, Bangladesh, Italy, Japan, China, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Nepal will. The training camp for the event is being organised by Bharatiya Mallakhamb Sangh in Ujjain.

The camp is being run under the supervision of Dronacharya Awardees Yogesh Malviya, Sangeeta Choksi and Ritu Prajapati. The camp is being attended by four players each from Maharashtra and MP, three players from Chhattisgarh and one player from Tamil Nadu. 12 players from all over India would go to Bhutan to participate in World Mallakhamb Championship.

Vijay Tilak ceremony was organised by Madhav Seva Nyas on the conclusion of the camp. The chief guest of the programme was RSS’ MP-CG head Ashok Sohoney. It was presided over by Balraj Bhatt, president of Madhav Seva Nyas, Ujjain. After visiting the Bharat Mata temple, the Indian team was blessed by applying the tilak of Vijay Bhava to Mallakhamb. After the photo session, a felicitation ceremony was organised at Sudarshan Auditorium. Everyone encouraged the team to come back victorious.

Read Also Ujjain: Programme on journalism organised to mark Devarshi Narad Jayanti