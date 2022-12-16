Ujjain: Uproar continues in Vikram University, now students demonstrate to press for various demands

Vikram University |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The indecisive attitude of the Vikram University administration has led to continuous demonstrations on one issue or the other. First Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), then NSUI have protested on various issues while on Thursday the students of the university reached Madhav Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the registrar Prashant Puranik regarding various issues faced by students. The students of Vikram University reached Madhav Bhawan and presented their problems. According to them, the fee for supplementary examination should be minimised and the fee structure should be made very clear. Many students have been given supplementary, in the first year examination results, arrangements should be made for these students to see the copy free of cost.

After the implementation of the new education policy, the examination results are continuously deteriorating and the students have to go to the university to get clarifications regarding the same and to solve their problems, to avoid this problem sub-centres of the university should be opened inside the colleges. Those students whose results have been withheld due to the mistake of the college and university should be rectified immediately and the results should be declared.

Registrar Dr Puranik, who came to collect the memorandum, accepted the demands of the students and assured them of solving their problem. In this regard, Vivek Prajapat of Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti said that due to the new education policy, students are facing a lot of problems. Dr Puranik said that the entire focus of the new education policy is on grading. That’s why the students are facing problems. A decision will be taken soon in this regard. Consent has been given to make sub-centres of the university in the colleges.

HIGH COURT STAYS SAXENA’S SUSPENSION ORDER

Vikram University’s system engineer Dr Vishnu Kumar Saxena was suspended in wake of the irregularities committed during the PhD entrance examination by the registrar of Vikram University. This suspension order was challenged by Dr Saxena in the High Court, Indore by submitting a petition through his advocate Vivek Phadke. In this context, Phadke said that in Thursday’s hearing before Justice Subodh Abhyankar, Dr Saxena’s side was presented in the High Court. After the hearing, the court issued a stay on the suspension order issued by Vikram University.

Read Also Ujjain: Train managers brief WR GM about their problems