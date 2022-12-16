Ujjain: Train managers brief WR GM about their problems

Functionaries of All India Guards (train manager) Council hand over memorandum to the WR GM, in Ujjain on Thursday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All India Guards (train manager) Council, branch Ujjain informed the general manager Western Railway, Church Gate, Mumbai, Ashok Kumar Mishra about the problems and proposals related to their work and handed over the memorandum here on Thursday.

On this occasion Ashish Srivastava (president), Ashutosh Parihar (secretary), Prashant Pathak (joint-secretary), SS Sharma, SK Yadav, MC Jakhar, Sourav Saxena, MS Sisodia, Manoj Kumar of the local branch of All India Guards Council and Anand Bhatt, Rahul Rao, Pawan Chauhan, JS Rathore and the train manager of Ujjain headquarters were present.

In the memorandum, the demands which were put forward include the Railway Board letter (RBE 154-2022) which is not being followed and the train managers' recovery of overpayment is still being done, which should have been completed by now.

It was emphasised in the memorandum that arrangements should be made to implement a schedule for passenger trains at Ujjain headquarter. Since the Corona period, the passenger train schedule has not been implemented at Ujjain headquarters, as a result of which many problems have to be faced.

Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh’s office-bearers during their meeting with the GM, WR. |

WRMS HANDS OVER MEMO TO GM

Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh also met the GM under the leadership of divisional secretary Abhilash Nagar of Ratlam division and informed him about the problems of railway employees in Ratlam division and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard. During this, circle officers Chaitanya Chowdhary, Narendra Sehgal, Devendra Pradhan, Sheikh

Jameel, Ranjit Singh, Pawan Kumar, Manoj Sinha and Hemant Pal were present.

Their demands include the vacant posts of track maintainers, points man, helper, Khalasi in the division should be filled soon; facilities should be expanded in all railway hospitals in the division and availability of proper number of doctors to be ensured in all hospitals; sufficient funds for the repair of railway residences and new railway accommodation for railway employees; subordinate rest house at Ujjain, Indore station and community hall at Nagda and holiday home at Indore and Chittorgarh stations should be provided for the employees in the division etc.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Paramhans Parmanand and Sadhvi Ritambhara honour Chouhan at Sant Sammelan in Ujjain