Ujjain: Upadhyaya takes charge of Jan Abhiyan Parishad’s vice-president

Ujjain: City-based RSS ideologue Vibhash Upadhyaya assumed the office of MP State Jan Abhiyan Parishad (JAP) during a programme organised at Bhopal on Thursday. After taking charge he declared that the JAP would work for research, training and extension.

MP State Pilgrimage and Fair Development Authority chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai were present. JAP director general BR Naidu delivered the welcome address. JAP deputy-director Amitabh Shrivastava conducted the proceedings while JAP executive director Dr Dhirendra Pandey proposed a vote of thanks.