Ujjain: UMC officials asked to finish construction of water tanks by January

Ujjain: In a bid to provide potable water in every ward Ujjain Municipal Corporation is getting water tanks constructed in different pockets of the city.

On Tuesday municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal assessed the progress of construction work and informed that 8 water tanks have been constructed completely while 1 is under construction. To assess the construction work Singhal visited Mahesh Nagar, Dhancha Bhawan, Mahesh Vihar, Alkapuri and some other pockets of the city.

The commissioner directed the officials to ensure completion of all the water tanks by January. He also instructed to organise camps to provide new water connection to residents of the areas.

Sanitation arrangements assessed

As a part of routine assessment municipal commissioner Singhal checked segregation of wet of dry garbage and appealed the residents of different areas to handover garbage to collection vehicle after proper segregation. Superintending engineer Atul Tiwari, assistant engineer Rajeev Shukla and other concerned officials were present.