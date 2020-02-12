Ujjain: UMC mulls to reuse ‘Abhishek Jal’

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Wednesday, instructed the concerned officials to chalk out a proposal to reuse ‘abhishek-jal’ offered to lord Mahakal every day at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The commissioner inspected the pipelines through which the ‘abhishek-jal’ comes out from the sanctum. He instructed to chalk out a proposal to convert the same water into mineral water.

Sewerage lines inspected

Commissioner Gar inspected sewerage lines in Lalpul, Narsing Ghat, Ramghat, and periphery areas of old city and took the note of sanitation arrangements. In view of Mahashivratri festival, Garg also took the stock of potable water arrangements, lighting arrangements and health arrangements in the temple premises.

Preparatory meeting held

Mayor Meena Jonwal convened a preparatory meeting ahead of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. She discussed about necessary facilities for pilgrims. She instructed the concerned officials to make all arrangements related with drinking water, lighting and sanitation at the temple premises as well as ghats of river Kshipra.