Ujjain: UMC commissioner Rishi Garg assessed sanitation arrangements

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg assessed sanitation arrangements in ward number 5, 8, and 12 on Tuesday. During his conversation with sanitation workers, she took the stock of cleanliness of each ward and segregation of wet and dry garbage as well. The commissioner reached Purushottam Sagar area and checked the attendance register or workers. The commissioner also interacted with milk seller of the areas and suggested them not to use substandard polythene bags.

Cleanliness awareness seminar organised: Mayor Meena Jonwal on Tuesday met the students of Apline Institute and told them in details about cleanliness survey 2020 during a seminar. Deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel and Bhavishya Khobragade threw light on cleanliness survey. Dr Anurag Shrivastav, Rajesh Sharma, Prof Manish Jain and Hemant Joshi were also present.