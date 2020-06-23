Ujjain: Two held for killing notorious goon

Ujjain: Police have arrested two miscreants on Tuesday, for allegedly stabbing a notorious goon in Durga Colony on Monday night. Police claimed that miscreants were trying to enter forcibly the house of Pragya (48) wife of Premnarayan Kumhar on Monday evening under influence of alcohol, but Pragya and his son Golu who was a notorious goon of Chimanganj Mandi police station area, drove away the miscreants. However, after sometime the miscreants came to Golu’s residence, again and called him. As soon as he came out, the miscreants attacked him with knives and fled. Mother of Golu, Pragya rushed Golu in serious condition to district hospital where he died during the treatment. On being informed the police reached at the spot and registered an FIR against miscreants under Section 302 of IPC and started manhunt on the basis of CCTV footages.

As per police slain Golu was also a notorious goon of Chimanganj police station area. The police also recorded the statements of the neighbours of the area where Golu was attacked. In the matter the police arrested a miscreant Raju resident of Jiwajiganj and his aide of the same area. Further probe is underway.