Ujjain: Thug who cheated woman rail passenger as TTE held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fraud was committed with a woman by a thug who pretended to be a TTE at Ujjain railway station. The man who hails from Pune in Maharashtra took the ATM from the female passenger posing as a fake TTE and withdrew money from her account. The accused also took away the mobile phone of the woman. Police have arrested the accused. Many mobiles have been recovered from him. He used to spend the cheated amount on his girlfriend.

The thug is identified as Prashant Panda, a resident of Pune. At Ujjain Railway Station, he introduced himself as TTE to a lady passenger. The woman had to travel but did not have a confirmed ticket. By confusing the woman, Prashant took her mobile and ATM card as well. The woman had also written her PIN on the ATM, so Prashant ran away with the ATM and mobile.

When the woman lodged a report at the GRP, the police arrested Prashant on the basis of CCTV footage. Prashant works at a mall in Bengaluru and has only studied till 12th. He along with his girlfriend Priyanka Meena, who lives in Punjab, used to commit the crime. People used to fall into his trap after listening to his English. In such a situation, he used to meet people by calling himself TTE and disappear with the passenger’s mobile phone, cash and other items on the pretext of giving a berth on the train. He used to sell the goods through OLX.

Apart from Ujjain, Prashant has executed incidents in Indore, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Odisha. GRP, Indore SP Nivedita Gupta said that 8 mobiles have been recovered from the accused. He has stolen more than 80 mobiles so far.