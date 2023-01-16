Ujjain: Three-day Rang Bharul begins with ‘Unchai’

A scene from the drama “Unchai” staged at the Kalidas Academy, in Ujjain on Sunday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘Rang Baharul’, organised by Abhinav Rang Mandal under Sharadotsav, was inaugurated in the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy’s on Sunday evening. On this occasion, Seagull Theatre Group, Guwahati staged Jyada Paal Satra’s composition “Unchai” under the direction of Baharul Islam.

Abhinav Rangamandal chief Sharad Sharma told that the original author of the 1-hour 10-minute play 'Unchai' is J Paul Sartre (story named Erostratus), the theatrical adaptation was directed by Baharul Islam. “Unchai” is the story of a misanthrope who brutally murders six people following the path of ‘Herostratus’' (a Greek ghastly man who set a temple on fire, a wonder of world heritage). This person is thrilled and happy while walking with a pistol in his pocket, feeling powerful.

Through this story, Sartre made the readers aware of a very serious and meaningful point of view that a man is transformed by keeping an inert object in his possession, while that inert object cannot change the inner state of man.

Baharul Islam, Bhagirathi, Jeena Vaish, Prashant Kalita, Debojit Borthakur, Savya Ranjan played the main characters of the drama. Behind-the-scenes set-up was done by Debojit Borthakur, Prashant Kalita did props, light arrangements were made by Dibosh Jyoti Baruah, Om was musician, story was by Jean-Paul Sartre and it was directed by Baharul Islam.

Prior to it, senior Congress leader Manohar Bairagi, former MP and State BJP vice- president Dr Chintamani Malviya, former vice-chancellor Dr Ramrajesh Mishra, corporator Maya Rajesh Trivedi and Sangam Pandey inaugurated Sharadotsav by lighting the traditional lamp.

