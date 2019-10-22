Ujjain: Teams formed ahead of cleanliness survey

Ujjain: In view of cleanliness survey, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal formed 6 teams of senior officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday to execute arrangements for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Addressing a significant meeting Pal said, “All the teams shall first read out the directives and duties assigned to them and then start execution of assignments.” A joint meeting of the teams will be convened again on Tuesday to decide future course of action. Additional commissioner Abhishek Choudhary, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah, Yogendra Patel, Bhavishya Khobragare and other concerned officials were present during the meeting.