Ujjain: Students will not take part in Republic Day parade due to Covid outbreak

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Shukla on Saturday took the stock of preparations of Republic Day ceremony at Dussehra Maidan where the main programme will be organised by the district administration. The collector instructed the officials that the tableaus to be taken out during the parade should be parked in the parade-ground well in time. The school children will not participate in the parade due Covid directives.

Tableau which will be taken out include departments like, Health Department, Women and child development department, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Industry department, Water resources department and some other government departments.

ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, Zila Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, ASP Amarendra Singh and other department heads were present.

Higher Education Minister to hoist flag

On the occasion of Republic Day ceremony higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav would hoist the Tri Colour on Tuesday. Dr Yadav also will readout the Republic Day message CM Shivrajsingh Chouhan on this occasion.