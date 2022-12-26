Ujjain: Spirituality is the backbone of Indian culture, says Usha Thakur

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The priests present in the Vedang Jal Sammelan and the priests training workshop got the guidance of acharyas and saints from across the state in different sessions here on Friday. About 400 priests from across the district participated in this one-day training workshop and Ved Vedang Jal Sammelan. Makhan Singh Chauhan, Chairman, of Madhya Pradesh Pilgrimage and Fair Authority, said in his address that sages, saints and priests hold an important place in Indian culture, they work to show the right direction to the society, their role is to conserve water. Usha Thakur, Minister of Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust and Endowment Department said that spirituality is the backbone of Indian culture, today spirituality is giving a new direction to the country, Madhya Pradesh government is constantly working in this direction that how to connect spirituality in protecting nature and environment.

In order to conserve nature and the environment, Sujalam Antarrashtriya Jal Mahotsav is being organised on the water element of Panch Mahabhuta and it is the responsibility of all of us to conserve and promote the essential water element out of the five elements. The programme was coordinated and thanks were given by Dr Tulsidas Parouha, Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, Ujjain.

