Ujjain: Skydiving festival to start on January 5  

repesentative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): If you want to jump from the open sky then get ready. It's time to go skydiving at Datana Airstrip. A diving festival will be organised here from January 5 to 15. The second edition of the Sky Diving Festival started by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote adventure tourism in the state will begin on January 5 at Datana Airstrip. Guests coming to Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, Global Investors Meet and G-20 Summit will also be able to enjoy adventure activities.

The diving will be conducted by Sky-High India, a DGCA and USPA-certified organisation. The timings will be from 8 am to 5 pm and bookings can be made on www.skyhighindia.com. Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Managing Director of the Tourism and Culture Department and MD, of M P Tourism Board said that the first edition of the Sky Diving Festival was very successful.

