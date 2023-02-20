Ujjain: ‘Shivratri Rajyoga camp’ held at Brahmakumari Vishwavidyalaya

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At the time of death, there should be satisfaction, peace and happiness, every problem is easy if you are busy with positivity. Even those who travel in a car worth Rs 50 lakh reach Haridwar in a pot of Rs 50 after funeral. If you stay positive then all reports will come negative. A life of style is better than a life of pretence. It is impossible that there should never be sorrow in life, but it is possible that you smile even in sorrow. There is humour in front of fear. Learn to rest assured pressure cookers, have pressure inside. The fire below still whistles merrily.

The above lines were expressed by Shailendra Vyas alias Swami Muskurake, who was honoured with President’s Award, as the chief guest of the ‘Shivratri Rajyoga camp’ organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya. It was presided over by renowned physician Dr PM Kumawat. The chief speaker was Meena Bahan, the operator of the Rajyoga camp. All the guests lit the lamp and prayed for peace. The guest was welcomed by senior teacher Manju Didi by providing a shawl, shreefal and memento. The vote of thanks was given by Usha Didi.

Read Also Ujjain: 277 participate in power lifting and bench press competition

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)