Ujjain: Safety, health and education are basic child rights, says Dr Shashi Prabha Jain

Dr Shashi Prabha Jain addresses the school kids during a workshop, in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Safety, health and education are basic child rights. Caring and sharing are the two pillars of a safe and healthy childhood. Good habits, hygiene, nutrition and healthy mind are invaluable outcomes of good parenting which do not require tangible inputs of money. There are several local and economic food products which fulfill the nutritional requirements of different age groups of children. While a prerequisite of healthy mind is safe and secured childhood.

These were the words of Dr Shashi Prabha Jain, head of home science faculty, Government Girls Post-Graduate College and executive council member of Vikram University, who was speaking as the chief guest in a workshop on “Safe and Educated Childhood”. The programme was organised by Tapan Chourey Foundation in Ekta Nagar Slum School, here on Thursday. She cautioned the children, parents and the members of the community that darkness and lone outings should be avoided by children while uncomfortable touch by an adult, stares should be reported to the parents at the first encounter.

Chairperson’s address was given by engineer Devi Krishna Chourey from Pune who said that education is the most potent tool to break the shackles of poverty and also rise above mental mediocrity. Principal of Future Kids Academy Ravina David felicitated teacher Rekha Silawat for her selfless services to the noble cause of educating economically weaker children. An interactive session on nutrition and safety was followed by school bags, stationery and goodies distribution to motivate the children to continue with their studies. The programme was conducted by Nitin David and vote of thanks was extended by Kushal Chourey.

