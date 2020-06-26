Ujjain: Rs 2 Crore plan for development of Kalbhairav temple area

Ujjain: Under the works of Smart City, Kalbhairav Temple area will be developed with a budget of Rs 2 crore. A plan of about is being prepared to develop the area which has a special place in the religious tourism of Ujjain.

Collector Asheesh Singh took a meeting with Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Smart City CEO Pradeep Jain, architect and engineer at Simhastha Mela office on Friday. Under the development of Kalbhairav temple, attractive entrances, two-wheeler and four wheeler parking facilities in the vicinity, construction of plazas, land scaping, development of external area of ??the temple, lighting, installation of CCTV cameras, signage, watch towers, facilities etc works to be covered under the plan.

During the meeting the progress of works being carried out under the MRUDA project and Mahakal area were also reviewed. It was informed that at present the work of multilevel parking, midway zone and Mahakal theme park is going on at a cost of Rs 154 crore in phase-1 of MURDA project by Smart City. It was informed at the meeting that under the project phase-2, the heritage building of the Maharajwara complex will be protected before new construction. Besides, this area will be connected to Mahakal Temple and Chhota Rudra Sagar by constructing public amenities, sitting area, museum, etc. Similarly, an anna ksehtra will also be constructed which will have dining capacity of 1800 people, lodging capacity of 100 people and modern automatic kitchen.

Dedicated pedestrian path in Ramghat area, settlement of street traders, beautification of streets and beautification of Ramghat will be done. Also, dynamic lighting will be provided at the ghats. Collector directed to complete the work of phase-1 by the end of the year.