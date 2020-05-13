Ujjain: Residents term health survey in containment areas as superficial

The residents have termed the door to door health survey across underway in containment areas as a superficial exercise. According to residents of survey areas alleged that survey team members are conducting superficial surveys by only writing down the symptoms of residents and uploading the details.

The residents of the area expressed their resentment and reservations about the ongoing survey and said these are not serving the purpose.

As per residents the survey team doesn’t have screening apparatus to check the health of individuals properly.

The team members even don’t have thermal scanner to examine the suspect. As per some team members, many a time they faced brunt of residents as they did not want to disclose their health related problems.

As per reports, district administration has assigned the task of health survey in the containment areas to Asha workers, medically untrained government teachers mostly females, and employees of Women and Child Development department.

A member of survey team requesting anonymity said that being untrained we are asking only some health-related questions from residents and uploading details.

Residents, social workers and experts opine that without proper survey the city cannot fight against Covid-19. Surveys should be conducted to serve the motive of curbing Covid-19 outrbeak, they added.