Ujjain: Residents demand ownership right on Mills’ land

Ujjain: The Hiramill’s chawl (locality) residents who occupied a government land and built houses on it illegally demanded to give them ownership right on the land while they have been already received legal notices to vacate the land.

The residents formed a society named ‘Rahwasi Kalyan Society’ and under its banner they took a rally and reached collector office and submitted a memorandum in the leadership of Congress leader Noorie Khan. The residents said that they have been living at the chawl from many years and they can’t vacate the land.